Martinelli’s 96th-Minute Strike Seals Brazil’s 2-1 World Cup Comeback Win Over Japan
Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 96th minute to give Brazil a 2-1 World Cup round-of-32 win over Japan after Casemiro’s header cancelled out Kaishu Sano’s opener, with Casemiro exiting injured late.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Houston: Gabriel Martinelli scored late injury time to give Brazil a 2-1 win over Japan in the round of 32 at the World Cup on Monday.
Martinelli's winning goal came in the sixth minute of injury time.
Casemiro earlier equalized on a header in the 56th minute off an assist from Gabriel Magalhães after just missing another chance two minutes earlier. The shot sailed just out of reach of the outstretched hand of Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki and into the net.
Kaishu Sano stole a misplaced pass at midfield and took it down the field before a right-footed shot from above the half circle to put Japan ahead in the 29th minute.
Advertisement
Vinícius Júnior, who has scored four goals in this year's tournament, had a chance to put Brazil on top in the 58th minute but his shot from the left box was deflected by Suzuki and went off the far post.
Advertisement
Casemiro left in the first minute of second-half stoppage time with what appeared to be a leg injury.