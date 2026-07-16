Jude Bellingham-Lionel Messi's Heated Exchange: England Striker Reveals What he Said to Argentine Icon During World Cup Semi-Final

2026 FIFA World Cup: Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi had the cameras on them for a large part of the game and hence their heated exchange during the clash made headlines. The incident took place in the second half of the game when a foul that had just been awarded to Argentina. Bellingham seemed to have lost his cool. After the game, Bellingham revealed the conversation. Here is the video:

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‘It wasn’t anything bad’

“We were really just discussing a foul, actually” Bellingham said. “It wasn’t anything bad. I’m sure everyone will do their thing and make it a big deal, but it was nothing.”

“He said, ‘What about the one on me?’ And I was saying, ‘You’re strong enough to take it.’ You know what I mean?”

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Trailing 1-0 going into the 85th minute, Argentina rallied for a 2-1 victory over England on Wednesday with goals from Enzo Fernandez and substitute Lautaro Martinez.

At the final whistle, Messi fell to his knees in celebration while England players collapsed in disbelief — again.

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Add 2026 to 1986 and 1998 on the list of games when Argentina has extinguished English hopes at the World Cup.

The defending champions will take on European champion Spain in the final on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The best that South America has to offer against the best of Europe.

The loss for England will hurt a new generation of fans in a similar way to Diego Maradona’s infamous handball goal in the 1986 World Cup quarterfinals and the penalty shootout loss in 1998 when David Beckham was sent off for kicking Diego Simeone.

Argentina is now one step away from history. Messi, now 39 and likely playing at his last World Cup, is one win away from further strengthening his case to be considered the greatest soccer player of all time.