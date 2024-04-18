Real Madrid players celebrate after wining the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium | Image: AP

Advertisement

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League quarter-final match, Real Madrid emerged victorious against Manchester City. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, bringing the aggregate score to 4-4. However, Real Madrid clinched a 4-3 win on penalties, securing their spot in the semi-finals. Kevin De Bruyne's 76th-minute goal for Manchester City wasn't enough to secure the win, as Rodrygo's 12th-minute strike for Real Madrid proved crucial. With a staggering 920 passes and 68% possession, Manchester City dominated the game statistically, but Real Madrid's clinical performance ultimately secured their triumph.

Jude Bellingham eyes for more nights like Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Jude Bellingham was ecstatic at his incredible Real Madrid debut, saying he couldn't have asked for a better start. The 20-year-old midfielder is upbeat about their chances of winning more after they defeated Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. Bellingham, who joined Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, has become one of the team's most important players this year.

Together with four assists, Bellingham's 16 goals rank him as La Liga's second-highest scorer. In addition, he has made a major impact in the UEFA Champions League, recording four goals and four assists in eight games.

Advertisement

In the quarterfinal matchup with Manchester City, he played a crucial role as he not only scored but also converted in the shootout to secure Real Madrid's advancement to the semifinals. After Bayern's all-around triumph against Arsenal in the quarterfinals, Real Madrid will now face Bayern Munich. Speaking to TNT Sports, Jude Bellingham said:

“I could never dream of it, how it’s started,” “Not just because of the performance and the goals, but just feeling you get playing for the club. It’s just that feeling every day you put the badge on and you are so grateful to be there. “Long may it continue and hopefully more nights like these.” “Our biggest strength is that he (Carlo Ancelotti) finds a way to let of the boys play with freedom. “Some teams are a bit more structured in terms of their passing styles and patterns of play and it’s really interesting to watch and it’s difficult to play against, but one of our biggest strengths is that we are so off the cuff. “As a man he (Ancelotti) fills you with calmness and confidence. Before the game I caught him yawning and I said ‘boss are you tired?’ and he said ‘yeah, you need to go and excite me out there’. That’s the kind of confidence and calmness he brings.”

Jude Bellingham could be the number one contender for the Ballon d’Or if he wins the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid. The Spanish giants have won the most UCLs in the history of the competition and would like to extend what they love doing. They will now face Bayern Munich on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

