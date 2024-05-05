Advertisement

Following a flawless 3-0 victory over Cadiz at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on Saturday and Girona coming on top against Barcelona, Real Madrid have attained an unassailable lead in the La Liga 2023/24 points table. They have cemented their hold on the trophy with four matches still left to be played in the season. It is Los Blancos' record-extending 36th league title.

Real Madrid become champions of Spain for 36th time

Real Madrid have become the champions of Spain for record extending 36th time on Saturday. The team fared exceptionally well throughout the season under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Ten months back when the side's certified goal scorer Karim Benzema departed from the club and key players like Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois bowed out due to long-standing injuries, a league win looked unlikely. But the Brazilian duo of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes consistently performed and along came an impactful Galactico in the form of Jude Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham receives message from David Beckham

The Englishman played an instrumental role in Real Madrid's successful league campaign and justified his worth by scoring at a profuse rate. Bellingham may finish the season at the top of the goalscoring charts. With 18 goals, he is currently in second spot in the Pachachi race, trailing Artem Dovbyk by two goals. While he may or may not finish as the top goal-scorer of the season in La Liga, but he has certainly done what he was brought for.

As Real Madrid have become the new champions of Spain, Jude Bellingham is receiving much love from Madridistas worldwide. In the meanwhile he has received a special mention from a Real Madrid legend and his countrymate, David Beckham. Bellingham is quite active on social media and following the confirmation of Les Merengues' championship status, the midfielder went to the photo-sharing platform Instagram and celebrated the win by posting a picture of himself standing alongside his mother Denise, with Bernabeu in the background. In the comment section of the post, Beckham sent his congratulations.

📲🤍 David Beckham x Jude Bellingham. pic.twitter.com/JqAonMG1FE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra)

Real Madrid have won the league but the season is not finished yet. The 14-time UCL winners are in contention to win their 15th title. On Wednesday, Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in Leg 2 of the UCL semi-final. Currently, both teams are 2-2 on aggregate and a clash at Bernabeu will decide who will advance to the final.

