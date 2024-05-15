Advertisement

In a dominant display, Real Madrid secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Deportivo Alavés. The goals came from a diverse set of players, with Jude Bellingham opening the scoring in the 10th minute, followed by Vinicius Junior finding the net twice in the 27th and 70th minutes, Federico Valverde adding another in the 45th minute, and Arda Güler capping off the win with a goal in the 81st minute. Real Madrid's exceptional performance is underscored by their statistical superiority, amassing a staggering 72% possession, 789 passes with 92% accuracy, and unleashing 22 shots, 11 of which were on target. Moreover, this victory reinforces their commanding position in the league, with an impressive 93 points accrued from 36 matches, signifying 29 wins, 6 draws, and just 1 loss, with 83 goals scored and 22 conceded. The match was played at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Jude Bellingham scores an incredible goal after a mind-blowing ball from Toni Kroos

In front of home supporters, Real Madrid celebrated their 36th La Liga title on Tuesday with a commanding 5-0 victory over Alaves thanks to two goals from Vinicius Junior. Los Blancos maintained their perfect home record in the league this season, hoping to go undefeated at home for the first time since 2019–20. With four games remaining and a position in the Champions League final, they claimed the league title with ease.

A superb rocket from a cross by Toni Kroos gave Jude Bellingham the lead for good in the tenth minute, and Vinicius scored a second goal from close range just before the half-hour mark. Just before the half, Federico Valverde sent a strong shot into the top of the net to make it 3-0.

Alaves attempted to put pressure on Thibaut Courtois, the custodian who has missed much of the season due to injury, but the Belgian made a compelling argument for his place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting lineup for the Champions League final by stopping a valiant effort from Ianis Hagi.

With a well-executed cross from Bellingham in the 70th minute, Vinicius increased the advantage to 4-0. Substitute Arda Guler then finished the scoring with a low effort after pouncing on a rebound.

With his goal and assist in this game, Bellingham became the first player in LaLiga to accomplish this feat four times this season.

Before playing Borussia Dortmund at Wembley in the highly anticipated Champions League final on June 1, Real Madrid will play Villarreal on Sunday and visit Real Betis on May 25.