Published 15:58 IST, October 9th 2024

Jürgen Klopp to take on new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull

Former Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp is returning to soccer after a shorter than expected break. Energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull announced Wednesday that the German mentor is to become its head of global soccer from January, overseeing its international network of clubs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jürgen Klopp to take on new role as head of global soccer at Red Bull | Image: AP
