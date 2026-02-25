Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

Italian club Juventus have a momentous task ahead of them as they host Galatasaray at the Allianz Stadium, Turin, on February 26, 2026, for the second leg of the Champions League playoffs. Notably, Galatasaray defeated Juventus 5-2 when the two sides last met for the first leg on February 17, 2026.

While Juventus cannot be completely written off, they enter the second leg in wretched form and potentially depleted in defence. They played well against the Turkish club; however, the match completely changed after Juan Capal's red card at the 67th minute of the match. His dismissal helped Galatasaray to exploit the Juventus defensive line and score two goals to gain an edge over them.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, might have a huge win under their belt, that is, if they manage to defend their three-goal lead and score more in the upcoming match. The win against Juventus will see them secure their place in the Champions League round of 16.

Juventus vs Galatasaray Live Streaming Details

When Will The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

How To Watch The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?