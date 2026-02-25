PSG vs AS Monaco Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The UEFA Champions League Match Live In India?

PSG players celebrate at the end of the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille in Paris | Image: AP

Defending Champions PSG will host their French rivals AS Monaco at the Parc Des Princes, Paris, on February 26, 2026, for their Champions League playoff second leg. Notably, PSG holds a slender 3-2 advantage from the first leg, where they mounted a remarkable comeback after trailing 2-0 in Monaco.

Paris Saint-Germain have secured two consecutive wins in the French League, Ligue 1, and will be hoping to achieve the same when they face AS Monaco for their upcoming clash. Notably, a win against Monaco will see the reigning Champions secure their passage to the round of 16 in the Champions League.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, would need an inspiring performance against their French rivals in their upcoming clash. Their recent form has been a mixed bag, and after their narrow defeat to PSG, Monaco secured a stunning win against Ligue 1 leaders Lens on Saturday.

PSG vs AS Monaco Live Streaming Details

When Will The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 01:30 AM IST.

Where Will The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League Match Take Place?

The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League match will take place at the Parc Des Princes, Paris.

How To Watch The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League match live on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The PSG vs AS Monaco UEFA Champions League Match Live Telecast?