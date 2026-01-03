Juventus vs Lecce Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Live In India?

Juventus will kick off its new year with a Serie A match against Lecce on Saturday at Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri are currently 5th in the Serie A table and will eye full points from this home game to usher in the new year.

Juventus have shown improvements of late and are aiming for a 5th win on the bounce in all competitions. The top six in Italy are just separated by eight points, and with the league only halfway through, a lot of twists and turns will be witnessed going forward.

Kenan Yildiz has bailed out Juventus a number of times, and he will be at the centre of attraction again.

Lecce have encountered troubles throughout this season and will be happy with a single point from this game. They are just four points adrift of the relegation zone and cannot affford to lose more ground.

Juventus vs Lecce Serie A Live Streaming

When will the Juventus vs Lecce Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce will be played on Saturday, January 3. The match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the Juventus vs Lecce Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Lecce will take place at the Allianz Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Lecce Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Lecce Serie A match in India?