Juventus vs AC Milan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Live In India?

Juventus will aim to enter the top four in the Serie A when they host AC Milan at Allianz Stadium. Milan are just one point adrift of Bianconeri and are currently second with 12 points, just behind leaders AS Roma.

Juventus have remained unbeaten in the Serie A so far, but will be put through their paces by Max Allegri's Milan. A frustrating 1-1 draw against Atalanta didn't serve their cause but they are still within the reach of Napoli, Roma and Milan.

Juventus defeated Milan in the last home game in January and would be adamant to maintain their run.

On the other side, Milan are without European football this season and following their opening day loss against Cremonese, they have managed to up their game. The addition of Luka Modric has worked wonders, and the sensational win over defending champions Napoli should inspire them to fancy their chances on away turf.

Juventus vs Milan Serie A Live Streaming

When will the Juventus vs Milan Serie A Match be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Milan will be played on Monday, October 6.

At what time will the Juventus vs Milan Serie A Match start?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Milan will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Where will the Juventus vs Milan Serie A match be played?

The Serie A match between Juventus and Milan will take place at the Allianz Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Juventus vs Milan Serie A match in India?

Unfortunately, there won't be any live telecast of the Serie A match between Milan and Juventus.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Juventus vs Milan Serie A match in India?