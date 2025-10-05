Updated 5 October 2025 at 16:09 IST
Harry Maguire Breaks Silence On His Manchester United Future Amid Speculations Of Reunion With Cristiano Ronaldo At Al-Nassr
Harry Maguire who moved to Manchester United in 2019 has made 253 appearances for the club. The 32-year-old defender has scored 16 goals for the club
After their heartbreaking 3-1 defeat against Brentford, the 'Red Devils' have returned back to winning ways. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United defeated Sunderland A.F.C. 2-0 in their last Premier League clash before the international break. From their seven Premier League games this season, Manchester United have accumulated just 10 points, and they have entered the top 10 of the Premier League points table, but they have much to think about.
Harry Maguire Opens Up On His Manchester United Future
United defender Harry Maguire had joined the club in 2019 for £80 million from Leicester City in 2019. Maguire is in the last year of his contract after he was handed an extension last year. The 32-year-old centre-back can freely negotiate his next move with foreign sides from January next year. Amid all the noise around his contract, Harry Maguire has given his honest opinion on his future and if he will want to continue to play for the Red Devils in near future.
"I'm sure over the next few months they'll sit down and we'll have to have a conversation about where we want to go and if they want to extend, or obviously the transfer window will open again in January. Obviously, I have something in my mind about what I want to do and what I want to be. I don't want to put it out there to everybody, but it's an amazing club to play for and you'd be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could," said Maguire.
Blockbuster Saudi Move On Cards For Harry Maguire: Report
According to the Mirror, both Al-Nassr and Al-Ettifaq have expressed their interest in securing the services of the United defender. If Maguire ends up going to Al-Nassr, he will reunite with his former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, Maguire is trying to reclaim his place in the English side prior to the 2026 World Cup that will be co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.
