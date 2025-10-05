Harry Maguire Breaks Silence On His Manchester United Future Amid Speculations Of Reunion With Cristiano Ronaldo At Al-Nassr

After their heartbreaking 3-1 defeat against Brentford, the 'Red Devils' have returned back to winning ways. Ruben Amorim's Manchester United defeated Sunderland A.F.C. 2-0 in their last Premier League clash before the international break. From their seven Premier League games this season, Manchester United have accumulated just 10 points, and they have entered the top 10 of the Premier League points table, but they have much to think about.

Harry Maguire Opens Up On His Manchester United Future

United defender Harry Maguire had joined the club in 2019 for £80 million from Leicester City in 2019. Maguire is in the last year of his contract after he was handed an extension last year. The 32-year-old centre-back can freely negotiate his next move with foreign sides from January next year. Amid all the noise around his contract, Harry Maguire has given his honest opinion on his future and if he will want to continue to play for the Red Devils in near future.

"I'm sure over the next few months they'll sit down and we'll have to have a conversation about where we want to go and if they want to extend, or obviously the transfer window will open again in January. Obviously, I have something in my mind about what I want to do and what I want to be. I don't want to put it out there to everybody, but it's an amazing club to play for and you'd be silly if you wanted to jump out of it as soon as you could," said Maguire.

Blockbuster Saudi Move On Cards For Harry Maguire: Report