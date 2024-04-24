Advertisement

In an electrifying match, Arsenal secured a resounding 5-0 victory against Chelsea in today's Premier League encounter. The match began with Leandro Trossard scoring for Arsenal in the 4th minute, setting the tone for the game. The Arsenal team showcased an impressive performance, with goals from Ben White in the 52nd and 70th minutes, as well as Kai Havertz in the 57th and 65th minutes. The match statistics reflected Arsenal's dominance, with 27 shots and 10 shots on target compared to Chelsea's 7 shots and 1 shot on target. With this triumph, Arsenal solidifies its position at the top of the standings, showcasing their prowess and determination in the league.

Kai Havertz scores twice vs Chelsea and celebrates at the Emirates Stadium

The £65 million acquisition from Chelsea signalled Arsenal's ascent to the top of the Premier League table by placing his hands to his ears in celebration after scoring the team's third goal of the game. Kai Havertz showed off his skills by scoring twice for Arsenal in a convincing win over Chelsea, his old team. Arsenal's success has been largely down to his extraordinary play, which has helped them go three points ahead of the competition.

Declan Rice opened the score after just five minutes of play, and Ben White doubled the lead after the half. This started the attack early. Five minutes later, Havertz showed off his skill by scoring his first goal after a beautiful assist from Martin Odegaard. Havertz beat Marc Cucurella's charge, deftly shifted the ball to his left foot, and then fired a hard shot to make it three goals for Arsenal. Havertz celebrated by waving his hands in the air and pointing to the Arsenal supporters.

Arsenal's supremacy was cemented by this outstanding performance, which also left Chelsea reeling from their loss. As Havertz continues to shine in his new club colours, his now-famous celebration has come to represent his success on the field. According to the Mirror, Havertz spoke on his celebration earlier this year and remarked:

Neymar used to do it. And recently I was in the national team and one of the guys Marvin Ducksch, who plays for Werder Bremen. "I was sitting next to him on the coach and before the game, he said to me, 'If you score today do my celebration.' I said, 'OK', I scored, and then I did the celebration [and then it just carried on]."

London derby delight ✨



Enjoy all the action from our big win over Chelsea 👇 pic.twitter.com/Xl2OG0lrYg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) "$60m down the drain." 😉



Kai Havertz had no choice but to make it 3-0 against his former side after THAT pass from Martin Odegaard. pic.twitter.com/DXMZc8Cd2D — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers)

Five minutes after the hour, Havertz maintained his incredible play by finishing off a feed from Bukayo Saka to score Arsenal's fourth goal. He was not as flamboyant as he had been before in his celebration. Ben White's goal, Arsenal's fifth of the game, completed the decisive victory.

Havertz, who was first criticised by supporters and commentators during his Arsenal transition, is now a valuable member of Mikel Arteta's starting lineup, displaying his skill and making a substantial impact on the team's on-field accomplishments.