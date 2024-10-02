sb.scorecardresearch
Published 06:34 IST, October 2nd 2024

Kane trains with Bayern after ankle injury and should be ready to play Villa in Champions League

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set to be available for the Champions League match against Aston Villa on Wednesday after making a quick recovery from a left ankle injury.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Harry Kane
Munich's Harry Kane lies on the pitch in pain during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany | Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
06:34 IST, October 2nd 2024