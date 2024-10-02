Published 06:34 IST, October 2nd 2024
Kane trains with Bayern after ankle injury and should be ready to play Villa in Champions League
Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane is set to be available for the Champions League match against Aston Villa on Wednesday after making a quick recovery from a left ankle injury.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Munich's Harry Kane lies on the pitch in pain during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany | Image: Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
06:34 IST, October 2nd 2024