'Never Say No': Karim Benzema Addresses Speculations Around His Real Madrid Return, Namedrops Los Blancos President Florentino Perez

Karim Benzema to Los Blancos? One last time in the final stretch of his career? This will be a dream come true for many Real Madrid fans all across the globe. Benzema is one of the stalwarts of the prestigious club, but he is now in the final stage of his illustrious career.

Karim Benzema's next career move is slowly and steadily becoming a topic that is being discussed by football fans, and to add more fuel to the fire is his Al-Ittihad contract which is coming to an end.

Karim Benzema Addresses His Chances Of Returning To Real Madrid

Rumours suggest the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner hasn't ruled out any possibility as of now. Benzema's contribution to Al-Ittihad can't be ruled out considering the fact that he brings in significant revenue to the club and is their biggest marketing icon apart from being a leader. The ex-Real Madrid stalwart has also confirmed that he has a few active offers from Europe, but comfort and respect are important for him.

The 37-year-old star footballer also addressed the burning question, the chances of his return to Real Madrid. Benzema said that he can't say no to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as he is special.

"He's a person I can never say no to. Florentino is special. It's true that my contract here is coming to an end. I still can't say what I'm going to do, whether I'll stay or leave; it depends on many things. I'll turn 38 in December. I see myself playing football for two more years," said Benzema as quoted by Marca.

Florentino Perez Eyes Monumental Changes In Real Madrid: Reports