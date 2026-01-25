Kerala Blasters FC Rope In Star Indian Midfielder Rowllin Borges Ahead Of Upcoming ISL Season

Indian Super League: Kerala Blasters FC are pleased to announce the signing of Indian midfielder Rowllin Borges, who joins the club ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season, according to a release.

Rowllin Borges brings valuable Indian Super League experience, along with tactical discipline and composure in midfield. Known for his ability to control the tempo of the game, win key duels, and contribute at both ends of the pitch, the 31-year-old adds quality and depth to the Blasters' midfield unit.

Speaking on the signing, Abhik Chatterjee, CEO of Kerala Blasters FC, said, "Rowllin is a proven performer in the league and a player with great professionalism. His experience, leadership, and understanding of the game will be important for us for this season."

Rowllin will join the squad immediately and will begin preparations with the team ahead of the new campaign.

On January 14, Kerala Blasters confirmed its participation in the Indian Super League (ISL), set to start in February.

The club issued an official statement on their X account, thanking the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports for its timely intervention and mediation.

"The Club confirms its participation in the upcoming Indian Super League which is slated to kickoff in February, 2026. This decision has been taken after extensive discussions with the All India Football Federation and associated stakeholders. The Club thanks the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Hon. Sports Minister for the intervention and mediation in this matter," the statement read.

The statement further added that the Blasters will prioritise safeguarding "our present and work collaboratively with all stakeholders" to protect the future of Indian football.

"We know that there will be numerous questions, concerns, and we are in the process of addressing and gaining clarity on several of these issues ourselves. Indian football is undergoing a radical metamorphosis and will be subject to new economic, regulatory and sporting realities. The Blasters will always prioritise to safeguard our present and work collaboratively with all the stakeholders to protect the future," it added.