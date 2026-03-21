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Updated 21 March 2026 at 14:26 IST

Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ISL 2025-26 Match In India?

Kerala Blasters will face Punjab FC in an Indian Super League match on Saturday. Get all telecast details here.

Anirban Sarkar
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Kerala Blasters players participate in a training session
Kerala Blasters players participate in a training session | Image: Indian Super League

Kerala Blasters will seek their first win of the season when they host Punjab FC on Saturday in an Indian Super League match at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Kerala are currently 13th in the ISL table and need to start winning games in a bid to avoid relegation.

Kerala secured their first point of the season courtesy of a last-minute equaliser against East Bengal and will be hopeful to replicate their display against Punjab FC. On the other side, Punjab FC have remained unbeaten in the last three matches following their loss against Jamshedpur in the first match.

Both teams have faced each other 4 times so far in ISL and have won two games each. A win for Punjab FC will further enhance their hopes of finishing in the top half of the table.

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Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC Indian Super League Live Streaming

When will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match Take Place?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match will take place on Saturday, March 21.

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At what time will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match Take Place?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match Take Place?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi.

Where to watch the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match on live TV?

The Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match?

Fans in India can watch the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL match on the FanCode app and website.

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Published By : Anirban Sarkar

Published On: 21 March 2026 at 14:26 IST