Kevin De Bruyne Confirms Manchester City Exit, Six-time EPL Champions To Leave After Decorated 10-Year Spell

Manchester City captain Kevin De Bruyne has announced he will leave the club when his contract expires after this season. The Belgian midfielder joined the reigning premier league champions from Wolfsburg in 2015 and has been one of the most successful midfielders in the world.

Kevin De Bruyne Announces Manchester City Exit

De Bruyne took to social media to let people know of his wish. He has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, and it remains to be seen how the things pan out for him once he leaves the Etihad Stadium. He wrote, “Dear Manchester, Seeing this, you probably realise where this is heading. So I'll get straight to it and let you all know that these will be my final months as a Manchester City player.”

Kevin De Bruyne Won A Plethora of Titles At Manchester City

The 33-year-old lifted six Premier League titles and also guided Man City to their maiden Champions League title. City have lost their pace in the Premier League title race while they also crashed out of the Champions League. he arrived for a reported fee of £54 million and also added five League Cups and two FA Cups to his trophy cabinet. A versatile midfielder, De Bruyne has been involved in a whopping 280 mid-fielders and will certainly leave as one of the great players to have worn the City jersey.