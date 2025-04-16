Kevin De Bruyne-Lionel Messi Link-up at Inter Miami Off the Table? New MLS Club Linked With Shock Move for Belgian

Ever since Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne announced his departure from the Premier League giants would be taking place this summer, one club have been linked to him more so than any other - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami.

The Major League Soccer side that are owned by David Beckham are keen to bring in De Bruyne and pair him with Messi and Luis Suarez, but there is now talk that a rival MLS side are keen to make the Belgian attacking midfielder their big signing this summer.

Reports suggest that Chicago Fire, a side that also plays in the Eastern Conference of the MLS, have made contact with De Bruyne.

What's more, he is reportedly keen to assess all options and has not yet made his mind up on an Inter Miami deal just yet.

Where Will De Bruyne Go?

Wherever De Bruyne does end up, one thing is certain - he would need to be signed to a Designated Player deal.

The contract allows MLS sides to register a maximum of 3 signings outside of the league's salary cap.

Hugo Cuypers and new Fire signing Jonathan Bamba currently come under that category.

Incidentally, the rule came about when David Beckham joined LA Galaxy in 2007 and is referred to colloquially as the Beckham Rule by many.

Which Is The Better Option?

Should De Bruyne want instant success, the chance to go to Miami would make more sense. They won the MLS Supporters Shield in 2024 and have regularly been competing for titles since Messi joined.

By contrast, Chicago finished dead last in the Eastern Conference last season but have improved to a degree this season and currently sit in 8th position.