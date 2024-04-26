Advertisement

Manchester City star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne recreated the Iconic Robin Van Persie goal against Spain in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in City's thumping victory over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester City locked horns with Brighton away at the American Express Stadium in Brighton and ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.

The win now takes Manchester City second in the Premier League standings just one point adrift of Arsenal and with a game in hand.

Kevin De Bruyne recreates Robin Van Persie's Iconic goal

The Belgian midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring for Manchester City against Brighton in the 17th minute of the game.

The goal was not just any other normal goal, instead it was one that was Devaju.

Kevin De Bruyne recreated the iconic Robin Van Persie flying header against Spain in the 2014 World Cup.

De Bruyne rose up to a cross and headed home a sensational flying attempt over the keeper's head at the near post.

Simply sensational, @KevinDeBruyne! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GTy4nuXrPa — Manchester City (@ManCity)

While, the Dutch international's goal over Iker Casillas was one of its kind in the groupstage of the FIFA World Cup, this Kevin De Bruyne goal sure did remind a lot of fans about one of the best goals ever scored in football history.

Robin Van Persie vs Spain, 2014



Is this football history’s most visually satisfying goal? pic.twitter.com/9p0zqSHPz9 — The Football History Boys (@TFHBs)

The Robin Van Persie goal in 2014 is still remembered as one of the greatest goals ever scored and it sent the Netherlands on the path of registering a 5-1 win over Spain in the 2014 group stage opener between the 2010 world cup finalists.

The victory puts Manchester City firmly in command of the Premier League title race and if they win their remaining five games, they will be crowned Champions of England for the fourth season in a row.