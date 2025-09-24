Mikel Arteta Provides Crucial Update On Bukayo Saka's Fitness As Arsenal Prepare For Carabao Cup Fixture: 'He Needs Minutes'

Carabao Cup: Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta opened up on young sensation Bukayo Saka's fitness, saying that the 24-year-old needs more minutes on the field, which will help him gradually gain confidence.

Arsenal will play against Port Vale in their upcoming Carabao Cup fixture at Vale Park on Thursday, September 25. The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

In their previous five fixtures, Arsenal clinched three wins and lost one game. The Gunners are coming into this fixture after sharing points with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Bukayo Saka sustained a hamstring injury during Arsenal's 5-0 victory against Leeds United. After missing three games at a stretch, Saka came as a substitute in the 45th minute against Manchester City. The England international created two chances and took one shot in their previous fixture.

Injury woes have struck Arsenal hard at the beginning of the 2025-2026 season. Star players in the squad like Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard, Piero Hincapie, Noni Madueke, and others have been sidelined due to injuries.

Mikel Arteta Opens Up On Bukayo Saka's Fitness

While speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the Carabao Cup fixture, Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta was asked if Saka needs to be eased back in. To which the manager replied that the youngster needed more minutes now. Arteta added that Saka has been out for a few matches, and he needs time to get his confidence back.

"He needs minutes and he's demanding that as well. Obviously, when he's been out for a while, you just need to get in the rhythm, you need to get that confidence on the pitch and repeat actions and exposure. We will do that, gradually, because he's been out for a while. But I like what I saw the other day when he came on," Arteta told reporters at the press conference.

Bukayo Saka's Stats With Arsenal