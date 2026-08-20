Kolkata Gears Up For FIFA Friendly, Brazil Delegation Evaluates Salt Lake Stadium Ahead Of Highly Anticipated India Clash

A Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) delegation visited Kolkata and inspected the Salt Lake Stadium ahead of the much-anticipated India vs Brazil FIFA friendly. The Brazil Football team is scheduled to play an international friendly with the Blue Tigers on October 3 this year.

Brazil Football Delegation Visited Kolkata

The delegation arrived at the venue alongside West Bengal Sports Minister Indranil Khan and inspected all the facilities and arrangements at the iconic Kolkata venue. Kolkata witnessed Lionel Messi's Argentina play against Venezuela in a friendly encounter back in 2011 and now their archrival Brazil is all set to visit the country.

Both AIFF and CBF confirmed the friendly on July 30 and this visit by the CBF delegation will only function as the curtain raiser for the match. This inspection will give the Brazilian delegation a clear picture of the venue's facilities and its preparedness to host the game.

Earlier, WB Sports Minister Indranil Khan sounded excited as he hailed Kolkata as the ideal venue for a prestigious match just before the Durga Puja.

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"This is historic. For the first time, the Indian national football team is going to face the five-time world champions and one of the top five-ranked international teams--the main team of Brazil, the World Cup-playing team of Brazil. We are very lucky that this history is going to be written in the city of Kolkata, where football is a passion, an emotion, and is intricately associated with our culture. This history will be written on 3rd October, just ahead of Durga Puja," Indranil Khan told ANI.

The member Brazil team consists of the CBF marketing and operating manager alongside the head of security. Indranil Khan reiterated that the CBF officials have expressed their happiness after assessing the venue and Kolkata is going to witness history.