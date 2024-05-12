Advertisement

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé announced Friday on social media that he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain, an expected move for the French superstar who is expected to join Real Madrid.

Mbappé said on X that he will play his final home game on Sunday against Toulouse.

“I never thought it would be this difficult to leave my country,” he said in the video post, adding that he will face a new challenge after seven years with the club.