Kylian Mbappe in Awe After Lionel Messi Becomes Top Goal-Scorer in History of FIFA World Cup: 'He is Competing With Time...'

Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2026: Five goals in two games and Lionel Messi looks unstoppable at the ongoing marquee event. After his brace against Austria, Messi became the leading goal-scorer in the history of World Cups. Messi edged Miroslav Klose to the feat. While the world is praising the Argentinian icon, French star Kylian Mbappe seems to be in awe. Claiming that Messi is competing with time, Mbappe hopes football gives him enough years to understand who the Argentinian was.

‘He is competing with time’

“I was preparing to play later thinking I could get closer to the record… then I looked at my phone and saw Messi had scored again. At this point, it feels like he is not competing with players anymore, he is competing with time itself. Every time the world thinks he has reached the final chapter, he opens another one. Records, pressure, age, history — nothing seems to touch him. You don’t chase Messi. You just hope football gives you enough years to understand what he was.”

Messi now has a total of 18 goals in the tournament, and the 2026 edition of the competition has seen Messi striking two goals in five matches. Messi is in sublime form and that is exactly what Argentina want as he holds the fortunes of his side in the ongoing World Cup.

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