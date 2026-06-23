Lionel Messi’s Heroics Makes Zlatan Ibrahimović Ridicule His Own World Cup Record: ‘He Has Five Goals, me Zero’

Lionel Messi at FIFA World Cup 2026: Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic mocked his own World Cup record while comparing it with the Argentinian captain. Messi scored a brace on Monday against Austria and became the top goal-scorer in the history of the tournament. Following the game, Ibrahimovic lavished praise on Messi.

‘Five goals in two games. I have zero…’

“It was never in doubt. There are moments when he looks human. Like missing the penalty. But there are moments when he doesn't look human. That's Messi. So far, it's his World Cup,” said Zlatan on Fox Sports.

“I don't know where he will finish. Five goals in two games. I have zero goals in two World Cups. I am happy for him. I hope he continues. His birthday is in a couple of days, so let him enjoy. We are all enjoying seeing him play, so just amazing,” he added.

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Meanwhile, Argentina advanced to the knockout round by winning its first two group games. Messi also scored all of his team’s goals in a 3-0 win over Algeria in Kansas City

Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni was also all praise for the talisman.

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“Leo will be the best for as long as he wants; he has been doing it every single match for the last 20 years,” said Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni.

Messi now has a total of 18 goals in the tournament, and the 2026 edition of the competition has seen Messi striking two goals in five matches. Messi is in sublime form and that is exactly what Argentina want as he holds the fortunes of his side in the ongoing World Cup.