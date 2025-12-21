Kylian Mbappe Matches 'Idol' Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid Record, Pays Heartfelt Tribute To CR7: 'My Celebration Is For Him'

Kylian Mbappé has equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record as he found the net against Sevilla in La Liga. The French superstar has now scored 59 goals and matched Ronaldo's club record for the most goals scored in a calendar year.

Kylian Mbappe Pays Tribute To Cristiano Ronaldo After Matching His Real Madrid Record

It looked like Mbappe would miss out on the record, but the Madrid forward converted a late penalty with four minutes left on the clock. The win has cemented Madrid's second position in La Liga, but they have played one match more than table toppers Barcelona.

Ronaldo registered this record in 2013, and it took 12 years for a Madrid player to level it, which speaks volumes about the Portuguese star's antics on the pitch. Mbappe celebrated in Ronaldo's traditional style, where CR7 jumps high and thrusts his arm downwards, and then blew a kiss to the camera.

Mbappe pays a heartfelt tribute to his idol after the match. As quoted by the Associated Press, he said, “It’s incredible, in my first (full) year to do what Cristiano did. (He’s) my idol, the best player in the history of Real Madrid,” Mbappé said.

“My celebration is for him. I wanted to do that because he helped me adapt here and now I can help Madrid win games with my goals. I wanted to share it with him. I have a really good relationship with him, he is my friend, and I wish him and all Madrid fans a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

He later posted on Instagram, “Believe in your dreams. Big up 👑🐐 @cristiano”