Ruben Amorim Rejects Alex Ferguson's Claims, Insists Manchester United Will Fight For Premier League Title 'In The Next Few Years'

Manchester United will have a tough task to cut out when they take on high-flying Aston Villa in the Premier League. The Red Devils are 6th in the EPL currently, and Ruben Amorim will not have the service of as many as six players, including Casemiro, who will serve an one match ban.

Ruben Amorim Rejects Sir Alex Ferguson's Claims

United are on a five-match unbeaten run since the shocking loss against Everton and are only just two points adrift of 4th placed Chelsea. Sir Alex Ferguson recently opened up on Manchester United's EPL title credentials. In an interaction with Press Box PR, the former Man United manager claimed it will take around 10-11 years for the Red Devils to lift their first title since his departure.

Ahead of the Aston Villa game, Amorim claimed it will not take that much time for United to challenge for the title.

He said at the pre-match press conference,"He understands football more than me, especially English football. I think we are not [going to] take that long to win a league.

"I don't know which manager is going to be here, but I truly believe that we can fight for the title in the next [few] years.

"I think it's not going to take so many years, but you never know."

Bruno Fernandes Reveals Saudi Pro League Interest

Bruno Fernandes recently opened up about a possible move to the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal reportedly tabled a £100 million bid and offered him a whopping wage of £700,000 per week. In an interaction with Portuguese broadcaster Canal 11, the midfielder revealed that Manchester United were prepared to cash in on him, but he didn't want to pay heed to other noises and his loyalty for the club stands defiant.