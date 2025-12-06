Kylian Mbappe Nears Elusive Cristiano Ronaldo Milestone, Real Madrid Forward Need Four Goals To Surpass CR7 In Rare List

Kylian Mbappe has been in stellar form for Real Madrid since he joined the club on a free transfer from PSG in 2024. The French forward is currently leading the goal-scoring charts in La Liga, having found the net 16 times so far.

Kylian Mbappe On The Verge Of Surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo

Mbappe has been Madrid's main source of goals and has already netted 9 times in the Champions League, the most by a player. The 26-year-old led the club to an emphatic 3-0 win against Athletic Bilbao with a brace. Mbappe is also on the verge of another elusive record before the turn of another year.

He needs another five goals to surpass Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 59 goals, the most by a Real Madrid player in a calendar year. Mbappe will have four matches to register his name on this elusive list as Los Blancos will take on Celta Vigo, Manchester City, Alaves and Sevilla in 2025.

Real Madrid Are Struggling With Injury Concerns

Manager Xabi Alonso heaped praises on his star forward. As quoted by ESPN, he said, "Kylian is on his way to making history at Real Madrid, just like Cristiano did," Alonso said in a news conference on Saturday. "With his ambition, his statistics ... he's among a chosen few.

"Working with him on a daily basis is great. His desire to influence others, his contagious energy, is something he shares with Cristiano. There, I see similarities."

A number of draws have allowed FC Barcelona to leapfrog Real Madrid into the top spot. But Madrid are just one point behind the league leaders and will seek full points when they take on Celta Vigo in the Spanish top flight. Trent Alexander-Arnold joined a long list of defenders in the treatment room, which already has the likes of Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, and Eduardo Camavinga.

Madrid will have a tough task to cut out, as they are also scheduled to take on Man City in the UCL next week.