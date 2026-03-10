Kylian Mbappe Out Of Real Madrid Training Ahead Of Manchester City Clash, Alvaro Arbeloa Hints At Return 'Soon'

UEFA Champions League: Kylian Mbappé was not with Real Madrid for training on Tuesday ahead of a crucial Champions League game against Manchester City, as coach Álvaro Arbeloa suggested the French striker could return soon.

Mbappé hasn't played since Feb. 21 because of a knee problem, which also ruled him out of Madrid's win over Benfica in the Champions League playoffs.

“Well, he’s better. Obviously, we have to take one day at a time and see how he is evolving," Arbeloa said through an interpreter. "But this week has been positive. He’s back, giving a good feeling. And we are looking forward to having him back soon.”

Madrid said Mbappé had not trained with the team, along with other injured players, and it would be a major surprise if he plays at home to City on Wednesday. Arbeloa initially suggested last month that he would be back within days.

