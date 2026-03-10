Updated 10 March 2026 at 20:02 IST
Kylian Mbappe Out Of Real Madrid Training Ahead Of Manchester City Clash, Alvaro Arbeloa Hints At Return 'Soon'
Kylian Mbappé was not with Real Madrid for training on Tuesday ahead of a crucial Champions League game against Manchester City, as coach Álvaro Arbeloa suggested the French striker could return soon.
Mbappé hasn't played since Feb. 21 because of a knee problem, which also ruled him out of Madrid's win over Benfica in the Champions League playoffs.
“Well, he’s better. Obviously, we have to take one day at a time and see how he is evolving," Arbeloa said through an interpreter. "But this week has been positive. He’s back, giving a good feeling. And we are looking forward to having him back soon.”
Madrid said Mbappé had not trained with the team, along with other injured players, and it would be a major surprise if he plays at home to City on Wednesday. Arbeloa initially suggested last month that he would be back within days.
The uncertainty over Mbappé complicates an already fraught injury situation at Madrid, which also lost midfielder Rodrygo for the rest of the season with a knee injury last week. Jude Bellingham hasn't played in over a month and also didn't train with the team on Tuesday.