Kylian Mbappe Responds to Missed Penalty With 'Goal For The Ages' For France During World Cup Match vs Morocco | WATCH VIDEO

2026 FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe is one of the finest footballers of our generation and once again he gave fans a glimpse of his greatness when France locked horns against Morocco in a quarter-final game on Thursday. During the game against Morocco, Mbappe got a penalty early in the first half when Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui brought him down inside the penalty area. The referee opted for VAR and that took three-long minutes before the penalty was awarded. Mbappe took the penalty but missed it as Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou guessed right and pulled off a stunning save.

WATCH VIDEO

While Mbappe missed the penalty, he showed his class soon after when he found another chance just after the first half. Mbappe kept his cool and came up with a composed finish inside the right post to put his side on the scoreboard. This time Bounou had no answers to Mbappe.

ALSO READ: US Loses Pulisic To Fractured Leg In Heartbreaking Loss To Belgium

Ousmane Dembélé also scored and two-time champion France beat Morocco 2-0.

Advertisement

“There’s only one way to relax, and that’s by winning. Until we’ve done that, we don’t let up,” Mbappé said. “We’re in the semifinals and we’re very happy, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Mbappé’s goal in the 60th minute was the 20th of his World Cup career and came in his 20th match at the tournament, moving him one behind Argentina captain Lionel Messi. Dembélé scored his fifth goal of the tournament in the 66th.

Advertisement

Mbappé went down to the ground in the 76th minute, about 13 minutes after being hit hard by a Moroccan defender, and was taken off for a substitute a minute later. He was then shown sitting on the bench with an ice pack on his right ankle.