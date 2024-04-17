Advertisement

In a thrilling UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a dominant 4-1 victory over Barcelona, with an aggregate score of 6-4. Raphinha opened the scoring for PSG in the 12th minute, followed by goals from Ousmane Dembélé, Vitinha, and a Kylian Mbappé brace including a penalty in the 61st and 89th minute. Ronald Araújo received a red card for Barcelona in the 29th minute, shaping the dynamics of the game. PSG showcased superior stats with 21 shots, 68% possession, and 9 corners, ultimately emerging victorious at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Kylian Mbappe nails the coffin in UCL quarterfinal after PSG demolish Barcelona

Kylian Mbappe, a phenomenon for PSG, showed his pure joy after his team defeated Barcelona on Tuesday night. In an unbelievable turn of events, Barcelona lost the second leg of the quarterfinals 4-1 at home, and to make matters worse, Ronald Araujo was cut from the visiting team. Barcelona was going to go out of the competition at the final aggregate score of 6-4.

After scoring two goals to demonstrate his extraordinary talent during the game, Mbappe said (via Tribal Football):

"The pride of playing for this club, of representing the club from the capital of my country, it is something special for me, who grew up here. To experience a night like this as a Parisian is great. We have taken another step, but we have to stay calm.

"My dream is to win the Champions League with PSG. Tonight we beat a great team, and we are going to try to get to Wembley. We played a great game as a team, as a collective. We worked during six days from the first leg with the idea that we were going to do it, that we were going to win here. It's a great day for everyone at the club." "I have already said that, even if we had lost, I would be proud to be a Parisian. Now, of course, on nights like this, the pride is even greater. We are very happy, we have beaten a team we wanted to beat Congratulations to the team. "The fans? It's also for them, they have traveled a lot, they have helped us a lot with organizing the game, the tickets and all that, it has been an ordeal. So we are happy for them. I hope they all arrive healthy and safe home."

Kylian Mbappe has continued to display his extraordinary talent in the 2023–24 campaign, scoring an astounding 41 goals in just 42 games. With this incredible accomplishment, he becomes the first player in the top five European leagues to score 40 goals this year. Interestingly, he scored eight of these goals in the Champions League, which cemented his record as the top scorer in Europe's top club competition.

To further add to his collection of accomplishments, Mbappe broke Edison Cavani's record last season to become PSG's all-time top goal scorer. Mbappe has now surpassed Cavani, who had scored 200 goals for the French team, by scoring an incredible 251 goals for PSG. In the unforgettable win over Barcelona, Mbappe spectacularly accomplished this milestone, solidifying his place in football history.