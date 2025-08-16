La Liga Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch FC Barcelona vs Mallorca In India?

FC Barcelona will start their La Liga defence against Mallorca on Saturday at Estadi Mallorca Son Moix. The Catalan giants bolstered their squads with a number of signings and will hope for a winning start.

Barcelona secured the services of Marcus Rashford from Manchester United on a loan deal, while Joan Garcia joined the side from Espanyol. There were speculations about whether the clubs would manage to register the players. But the La Liga website listed both players, which will be a massive boost for them.

Hansi Flick's team showcased a glimpse of what could be on offer, and the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha are set to play a pivotal role once again as things stand. They finished four points ahead of Real Madrid last season.

La Liga 2025-26, FC Barcelona vs Mallorca Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When Will the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

Where Will the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match will take place at the Estadi Mallorca Son Moix, Spain.

What time will the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match start?

The FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match on live TV?

The FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 will not have a live broadcast in India.

Where can the FC Barcelona vs Mallorca La Liga 2025-26 Match be watched on live streaming?