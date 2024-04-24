Advertisement

La Liga has recently come under fire after some controversial calls in the weekend's El Clasico saw Real Madrid emerge victorious 3-2 much to the anger of FC Barcelona players, managers and president.

The controversial decisions did raise concerns around the standard of refereeing in La Liga and the La Liga president was criticised for the absence of Goal Line technology in the league. The La Liga president Javier Tebas however has maintained his position and defended the decision to not have a goal line technology in the league.

Advertisement

The controversy in question came to light after Barcelona player Lamine Yamal wasn't awarded the goal when the ball looked like it crossed the line. As it turned out, the VAR evidence wasn't conclusive enough to suggest the ball had gone over the line and the goal was ruled out.

Wait... this is Barcelona disallowed goal

Absolutely a joke pic.twitter.com/oAiEQkhGK5 — Mr Morale (@tentasiyo)

FC Barcelona manager Xavi slammed the refereeing of the game and said, “I don't need to say anything to the referees…the images are there for everyone to see”. Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen said it was a shame that there was no goal line technology in La Liga. Barcelona President Joan Laporta suggested that the club could even ask for a replay of the Clasico.

Also Read | Two Premier League players ARRESTED

Advertisement

La Liga President Tebas defends decision of no Goal Line Technology

After facing massive criticism from clubs and fans, La Liga president Javier Tebas defended his decision to not have Goal-line technology in the Spanish top flight.

Advertisement

At the start nof 2023/24 season, La Liga opted against the use of goal-line technology and instead decided to use VAR to judge whether the ball had crossed the line or not.

Tebas thinks that the goal-line technology is not perfect and hence La Liga opted to go against it.

Advertisement

“If goal line technology was perfect, we would have already put it in. With the VAR, 99% of the plays can be solved," said Tebas to expansion.com

Also Read | Chelsea Fans call for Mauricio Pochettino's HEAD after Arsenal battering

Advertisement

While Javier Tebas says the goal-line technology isn't perfect, experts have suggested that it is a monetary issue.

The goal-line technology license costs 3.5 Million Euros, which has to be renewed with Fifa on regular bases. Javier Tebas' unwillingness to match these terms have been cited as the reason behind the lack of technology in La Liga.

Advertisement

At the start of the season only Real Madrid vetoed La Liga decision to play without goal line technology. The other 19 clubs complied but after some time Athletic Club also joined Real Madrid in their vote against the decision.