La Liga President Javier Tebas Lashes Out At FIFA Club World Cup, Claims Tournament As A Threat To 'Sustainability Of Football'

The revamped FIFA Club World Cup is currently being held in the USA across 12 stadiums. This is the first time that 32 clubs are participating in this expanded competition.

La Liga President Javier Tebas Slammed FIFA Club World Cup

Teams like Real Madrid, Inter Miami, PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are being pitted against each other. Despite much hype, the tournament has failed to attract much fanfare as it stands. In a bid to lure people to the stadium, ticket prices were as low as £38. But the match between Chelsea and LAFC saw that the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was not even filled to one-third of its capacity.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has slammed the FIFA Club World Cup, claiming the tournament is disrupting the sustainability of football.

As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said at a La Liga event, "My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups, that's very clear.

"There are no dates,' the 62-year-old said. 'There's no need for yet another competition that moves money to a sector of clubs and players and comes from somewhere.

"There's no more money here; we have to maintain the ecosystem and eliminate it.

“Keep it as it was before, which was a weekend. There's no way, neither in terms of dates, nor economics, nor maintaining the sustainability of football.”

