La Liga President Javier Tebas Lashes Out At FIFA Club World Cup, Claims Tournament As A Threat To 'Sustainability Of Football'

Updated 17 June 2025 at 23:33 IST
The revamped FIFA Club World Cup is currently being held in the USA across 12 stadiums. This is the first time that 32 clubs are participating in this expanded competition.
Teams like Real Madrid, Inter Miami, PSG, Manchester City and Bayern Munich are being pitted against each other. Despite much hype, the tournament has failed to attract much fanfare as it stands. In a bid to lure people to the stadium, ticket prices were as low as £38. But the match between Chelsea and LAFC saw that the Mercedes-Benz Stadium was not even filled to one-third of its capacity.
La Liga president Javier Tebas has slammed the FIFA Club World Cup, claiming the tournament is disrupting the sustainability of football.
As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said at a La Liga event, "My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups, that's very clear.
"There are no dates,' the 62-year-old said. 'There's no need for yet another competition that moves money to a sector of clubs and players and comes from somewhere.
"There's no more money here; we have to maintain the ecosystem and eliminate it.
“Keep it as it was before, which was a weekend. There's no way, neither in terms of dates, nor economics, nor maintaining the sustainability of football.”
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will have a staggering $1 billion up for grabs as prize money and the winning team could pocket to the tune of $125 million. The 32 teams will split a staggering $525 million based on commercial and sporting criteria while another $475 million will be shared based on performance, meaning that teams who win more games will receive larger payouts. FIFA is also expected to hand out solidarity payments to clubs participating in the tournament.
Published 17 June 2025 at 23:33 IST