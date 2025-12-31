'Lack Of Quality': Ruben Amorim Gets Honest After Manchester United's Draw Against Struggling Wolves

Manchester United drew 1-1 against Premier League bottom side Wolves, who have failed to secure a single win in the Premier League this season. Notably, this draw also added a huge blow to Manchester United's European dreams next season, as the team is currently in sixth place with 30 points.

Wolves secured their third point of the season, breaking their 11-game losing streak with Ladislav Krejci's header, cancelling out Joshua Zirkzee's deflected opener for Manchester United. At full-time whistle, the Red Devils were booed by the fans at Old Trafford. These were the same fans who bellowed the traditional United chant of "attack, attack, attack" in the second half as they watched their team struggle to create chances against Wolves.

In the post-match interview, manager Ruben Amorim was asked about what went wrong in the match, to which he responded that his team lacked everything on the field and failed to secure the win they had expected to achieve.

Ruben Amorim On Manchester United's Struggles Against Wolves

The United side were missing some key players, including captain Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount, and Kobbie Mainoo through injury, while Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo are currently in AFCON for their international duties.

When asked about the struggles faced by his side, Ruben Amorim shared, "Everyone turned up expecting a win, maybe a comfortable one, and it wasn't that. We are in a situation where a lot of players are out at the same time. We just need to recover our players and the [other] players to return from AFCON, then the fluidity is going to be different."

Amorim further added, "Today, we could win, but we had a lack of fluidity, a lack of quality, and a lack of creation of chances. Then we suffered a goal with a set-piece. These details are important to win games in difficult moments."

Manchester United Remain Two Points Off Top Four