LAFC Signs Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris To Contract Extension For Next Season With Option For 2027

Veteran French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is staying at Los Angeles FC after agreeing to a contract extension through the 2026 season with an option for 2027.

The Major League Soccer club announced the deal Thursday.

The 38-year-old Lloris has made 91 appearances for LAFC since leaving Tottenham in December 2023. He has been one of the best goalkeepers in MLS since his arrival, recording 33 clean sheets across all competitions for one of the league’s top teams.

Lloris also served as LAFC’s team captain for the second half of the current season, during which he reteamed with longtime Spurs teammate Son Heung-min. LAFC finished third in the Western Conference standings, but its season ended with a narrow penalty-kick shootout loss to Vancouver in the conference semifinals two weeks ago.

Advertisement

Lloris backstopped France to victory in the 2018 World Cup and to a runner-up finish in 2022. He played in 145 matches for Les Bleus, registering 63 shutouts, before retiring from international play in early 2023.

Advertisement