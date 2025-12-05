Manchester United 1-1 West Ham: Magassa's Equaliser Denies Ruben Amorim's Side Crucial Premier League Win

Manchester United faced West Ham in the Premier League on December 4, 2025, at Old Trafford. The Red Devils were defeated by 10-man Everton last time they played at Old Trafford; thus, manager Ruben Amorim was hoping to secure three points on home soil.

Notably, the three points looked to be theirs with Diogo Dalot's smart finish ahead of the hour mark. However, West Ham star Soungoutou Magassa's late equalizer in the 83rd minute dimmed their hopes for three points.

With one point from their clash against West Ham, Manchester City is currently above Liverpool in eighth position, while West Ham, under Nuno Santo, is still among the bottom three with two points from safety.

West Ham Show Attacking Intent In Clash At Old Trafford

West Ham, who picked up eight points from their last five matches under Nuno Santo, showed some intense attacking in the first half of the game. However, it was Manchester United who pushed the visitors thereafter as the Red Devils finished the first half with a season-high 25 touches in the opposition box.

After making his first start since their Carabao Cup match against Grimsby, Ayden Heaven was taken off the pitch at half-time as they had already picked up an early booking. Following the change, Ruben Amorim maintained the 3-4-3 structure, and it was his left-wing back Dalot who scored the goal for the home side.

Wandering into the box unmarked, Diogo Dalot shot the ball through the net, lifting the mood at Old Trafford. However, the Manchester side failed to defend their lead.

After coming on, West Ham player Andy Irving swung in a corner as Jarrod Bowen tried his luck with a flick, which Noussair Mazraoui cleared off. However, Magassa was quick to slot away a rebound, making the score 1-1.

Manchester United's 1 Point Move Them Above Liverpool