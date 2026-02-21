LAFC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch MLS Match Live In India?

The Inter Miami starting eleven pose before the MLS soccer's Eastern Conference semifinal against FC Cincinnati in Cincinnati. | Image: AP

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will kick off their Major League Soccer title defence with a clash against Los Angeles FC on February 22, 2026, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Big names like Lionel Messi, Son Heung-min, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suárez are expected to be major attractions for the 70,000 fans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

For Inter Miami, they will look forward to defending their MLS title while also hoping to win other titles, including the Concacaf Champions Cup. Meanwhile, LAFC have been going through a transition under new manager Marc Dos Santos and will be targeting the same titles as their Miami rivals.

Two of the biggest names in modern football, Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min, will go head-to-head in the opening MLS fixture. Although the two players have missed pre-seasons with their clubs due to injury concerns, they are expected to be fit for the upcoming clash.

LAFC vs Inter Miami Live Streaming Details

When will the LAFC vs Inter Miami MLS match be played?

The MLS match between LAFC vs Inter Miami will be played on Sunday, February 22.

Where will the LAFC vs Inter Miami MLS match be played?

The MLS match between LAFC vs Inter Miami will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles.

At what time will the LAFC vs Inter Miami MLS match be played?

The MLS match between LAFC vs Inter Miami will kick off at 08:00 AM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the MLS match between LAFC and Inter Miami in India?

The live telecast of the MLS match between LAFC and Inter Miami won't be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the MLS match between LAFC and Inter Miami in India?