Late Brilliance From Robertson and Salah Leads Liverpool's Comeback To Defeat Wolves; March Into FA Cup Quarterfinals

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during an English FA Cup fifth round match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Wolverhampton | Image: AP

WOLVERHAMPTON, England — Andy Robertson scored for only the second time this season and set up Mohamed Salah for another goal as Liverpool beat Wolverhampton 3-1 on Friday to move into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup.

Scotland captain Robertson rifled in a low shot from outside the penalty box 10 minutes into the second half to put Liverpool ahead and then Salah crashed home his enticing cross two minutes later.

Curtis Jones added a third for the visitor 16 minutes from time before Hwang Hee-Chan scored a stoppage-time consolation for Wolves.

Advertisement

Defender Robertson’s only other goal this season came in September when Liverpool beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. His leading role in Friday’s win was a welcome one after Wolves had humbled Arne Slot's team 2-1 in the Premier League three days ago.

“(That was a) bit more like it,” Robertson told the BBC. “We know we let ourselves down on Tuesday … it was up to us to go and put it right. The FA Cup is do or die.”

Advertisement

The quarterfinals take place on the first weekend in April. The other seven contenders will be decided in matches to be held over the next few days.