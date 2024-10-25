Published 19:31 IST, October 25th 2024
Exclusive/ 'He has given me the..': Mumbai City FC Midfielder Brandon Fernandes On His Role Under Petr Kratky
Mumbai City FC Midfielder Brandon Fernandes engaged in an exclusive chat with Republic World. Fernandes shared intriguing insights about move to MCFC.
- SportFit
- 3 min read
Reported by: Prateek Arya
Mumbai City FC Midfielder Brandon Fernandes | Image: Brandonfernandes/instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
19:31 IST, October 25th 2024