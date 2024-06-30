Published 09:50 IST, June 30th 2024
Lautaro Martínez scores twice and Argentina playing without Messi beats Peru 2-0 to end group play
A nicely placed through ball from Ángel Di María led to Martínez's goal in the 46th minute. Martínez was embraced by teammates afterward, then went to hug Messi , who was standing near Argentina's bench.
Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
