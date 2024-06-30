sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 09:50 IST, June 30th 2024

Lautaro Martínez scores twice and Argentina playing without Messi beats Peru 2-0 to end group play

A nicely placed through ball from Ángel Di María led to Martínez's goal in the 46th minute. Martínez was embraced by teammates afterward, then went to hug Messi , who was standing near Argentina's bench.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Peru during a Copa America Group A soccer match in Miami Gardens, Fla. | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

09:50 IST, June 30th 2024