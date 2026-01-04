Lazio vs Napoli Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Live In India?

Matchday 18 of the Serie A will see Lazio facing reigning Italian champions Napoli at Stadio Olimpico. The homeside is currently placed eighth in the Serie A table with 24 points to their name, whereas the visitors are 10 points ahead of them in third spot.

Lazio will come into the game after consecutive draws against Udinese and Cremonese, respectively; thus, the hosts will be desperate for a win against Napoli in their upcoming clash.

Meanwhile, Napoli has enjoyed 11 wins so far this season with one draw and four defeats and have registered 34 points from the opening 16 matches. Notably, Napoli are one of the favorites alongside Inter Milan and AC Milan to win the Serie A title this season.

Lazio vs Napoli Serie A Live Streaming

When Will The Lazio vs Napoli Serie A Match Be Played?

The Serie A match between Lazio vs Napoli will be played on Sunday, January 4, 2026. The match will kick off at 5 PM IST.

Where Will The Lazio vs Napoli Serie A Match Be Played?

The match between Lazio vs Napoli will be played in Stadio Olimpico, in Rome, Italy.

Who Will Be The Referee In The Lazio vs Napoli Serie A Match?

Davide Massa will be the referee in Lazio's clash against Napoli.

Where To Watch The Live Telecast Of the Lazio vs Napoli Match In Serie A In India?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast for the upcoming Serie A match between Lazio and Napoli.

Where To Watch The Live Streaming Of The Lazio vs Napoli Serie A Match In India?