'Leaders, Ministers Surrounded Him.': Lionel Messi Fans In Kolkata Rip Into GOAT India Tour Organizers, Demand Refunds After Star's Player's Premature Exit

In a shocking turn of events, Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour turned into a horror show as the Argentina star's premature exit from Salt Lake Stadium left fans angry and agitated. A number of supporters lambasted the management and have also demanded a refund after chaos erupted at the stadium on Saturday morning.

Angry Fans tried To Vandalise Salt Lake Stadium

It was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime event but the event turned out to be a complete chaso and fans went on to vandalise the stadium in anger. Many fans who paid a hefty amount to watch a glimpse of the football icon Messi became angry and began throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. The angry mob also entered the ground and tried to vandalise the tent and the goal post.

A fan accused that only ministers and leaders surrounded the Argentine superstar during his stay at the Salt Lake Stadium. "Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi...Why did they call us then... We have got a ticket for 12 thousand, but we were not even able to see his face..."

A fan of star footballer Lionel Messi said, "Seeing the utter chaos, the management, the authorities, it was absolutely rubbish. All the people you see here love football. We all wanted to see Messi, but it was a total scam. We want our money back... The management was so bad. It is a black day for Kolkata. Kolkata is known for football, and we love football, we love Argentina, but this experience is absolutely a scam. The ministers were there with their children, and the other people could not see anything... We are very hurt."

Another fan said, “The minimum price of the ticket was 5 thousand, and why were the VVIPs around Messi? We couldn't even see him... Why weren't the police taking action? I don't know anything. Everyone was furious... We want the refund."

