Daniel Farke looks on, ahead of the English Football League Championship playoff, semi-final, first leg soccer match between Norwich and Leeds United, at Carrow Road | Image: AP

Leeds is one win away from an immediate return to the Premier League.

A 4-0 thrashing of Norwich at Elland Road on Thursday secured Leeds a trip to Wembley Stadium for the second-tier Championship playoff final. The teams drew 0-0 in the first leg at Norwich on Sunday, so Leeds advanced 4-0 on aggregate.

Leeds, which is owned by the San Francisco-based 49ers Enterprises, was relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in next-to-last place.

The club was third at the end of the Championship's regular season behind Leicester and Ipswich, who gained automatic promotion.

Leeds will play either West Bromwich Albion or Southampton in the playoff final on May 26. They also drew their first leg 0-0 and play the return match on Friday.

Ilia Gruev, Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter scored for Leeds before halftime and Crysencio Summerville added a fourth in the 68th minute for the team managed by Daniel Farke , who led Norwich to promotion in 2019 and 2021.

American golfer Justin Thomas, who is a minority investor in Leeds along with fellow PGA Tour player and friend Jordan Spieth, said he would be watching the match after completing his first round at the PGA Championship at Valhalla.