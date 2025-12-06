Leeds United vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Liverpool will take on Leeds United in a much-anticipated Premier League clash on Saturday. The defending champions have had a topsy-turvy run in the Premier League and have already lost 6 matches in the top flight.

Arne Slot's tactics have faced questions following Liverpool's poor run in all competitions this season. Mohamed Salah was dropped from the starting lineup as they played out a 1-1 draw against Sunderland.

On the other side, Leeds pulled off a deserving 3-1 win over Chelsea and will definitely fancy their chances in front of their home crowd. They are currently just two points adrift of the relegation zone and a win will ease the pressure on manager Daniel Farke.

Leeds United vs Liverpool, Premier League Live Streaming Details

When will the Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 Match take place?

The Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place on Saturday, December 6.

Where will the Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match take place?

The Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will take place at Elland Road, England.

What time will the Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match start?

The Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match?

The Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match can be watched live on the Star Sports Network. The match will start at 11 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Liverpool Premier League 2025-2026 match?