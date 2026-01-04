Leeds United vs Manchester United Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Premier League In India?

Patrick Dorgu celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Newcastle in Manchester | Image: AP

Manchester United will seek to invade into the top four when they take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday. Ruben Amorim's side can dethrone Liverpool from the 4th position if they manage to grind out a win against their archrivals.

Leeds are unbeaten in the last six games and have managed a win over Chelsea while snatching a draw with Liverpool. They will be a challenging side to deal with, and Amorim is aware of their potential. United will be without their talismanic captain, Bruno Fernandes, while the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Mason Mount and Harry Maguire won't be available due to injuries.

United cannot afford to lose any more points as they have shown improvements this season following an underwhelming last campaign.

Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming

When will the Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League Match be played?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be played on Sunday.

At what time will the Leeds United and Manchester United Premier League match start?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United will kick off at 6 PM IST.

Where will the Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League match be played?

The Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United will take place at Elland Road, Leeds.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League match in India?

The live telecast of the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester United will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 6 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Leeds United vs Manchester United Premier League match in India?