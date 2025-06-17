Not Manchester United or Arsenal - Viktor Gyokeres Now Gets Huge Offer From Serie A Giants Juventus: Reports

Many clubs have entered the 2025 football summer transfer window needing a top-level striker in their team, and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP was expected to be one of the most in-demand strikers given the season he's just had for the Portuguese side. He ended the season having found the back of the net a whopping 52 times in 54 matches, meaning he averaged nearly a goal a game - and that includes fixtures in the UEFA Champions League too.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Swedish striker, with United manager Ruben Amorim having worked with him in the past, but a new suitor has reportedly emerged - Serie A giants Juventus, who are willing to match his wage demands.

Reports in the Italian media suggest they are keen to get Gyrokeres in as they also look to add more firepower to their squad.

Why a Gyokeres Deal is Complicated

The main stumbling block around any deal for Gyokeres, however, is not his wage demands but what transfer fee Sporting CP demand.

There have been reports that Gyokeres and Sporting had a gentleman's agreement that he would be sold if any bid in the range of £60 million.

However, Sporting have publicly denied that and this has led to a rather public stand-off as both Gyokeres and his agent have fuelled rumours of unrest.

To make things worse, Gyokeres has a release clause of £85 million in his contract and Sporting may want a fee closer to that.

Are There Alternatives to The Swede?

One of the cheaper alternatives to Gyokeres was believed to be Liam Delap, but Chelsea moved quickly to secure the signature of the young Englishman.

RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko is another player who's turned heads around the continent, as has Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike and Napoli's Victor Osimhen.