In a gripping Playoff Round 1 Game 4 matchup, the Boston Celtics secured a commanding 102-88 victory over the Miami Heat, taking a 3-1 lead in the series. Despite a valiant effort from the Heat's Bam Adebayo with 25 points and 17 rebounds, it was the Celtics' Derrick White who stole the show with an outstanding 38-point performance. With both teams showcasing exceptional talent at the Kaseya Center, the Celtics' stellar teamwork and White's remarkable display ultimately led them to a resounding triumph.

Lionel Messi and former Barcelona teammates added fire to the Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics

Legendary Inter Miami player and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi took a break from his football duties on Monday night to watch the Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics in the playoffs. Just before the game started, Messi entered the arena accompanied by his old Barcelona colleagues, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez.

Lionel Messi had been to the location before for other occasions, but this was his first organised visit to a Heat game since moving to Miami last year. Currently leading the Eastern Conference with the highest point total in the league, Inter Miami has been playing outstanding soccer this season in Major League Soccer (MLS). They have a solid 6-2-3 record.

Lionel Messi's two goals and an assist during Inter Miami's recent dominant 4-1 victory over New England on Saturday demonstrate the depth of Messi's effect on the team. By assisting on multiple goals in five straight games, he has accomplished an amazing milestone that has never been done in Major League Soccer history.

Messi has amassed over 800 goals for his club and nation during his brilliant career, solidifying his status as one of the best goal scorers in football history. His greatest moment came in 2022 when he scored twice in the World Cup final against France to help Argentina win. Argentina eventually prevailed 4-2 on penalties kicks to wrap off an exciting 3-3 draw in the encounter.