Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Together Again? Saudi Pro League Side To Open Talks With Inter Miami Star Over Potential Transfer: Report

Lionel Messi's future has been the subject of debate. The Inter Miami star's current deal will expire in December and the Argentine legend hasn't committed a new deal with the MLS side.

Lionel Messi Attracting Interest From Saudi Pro League Giants

Messi joined Inter Miami in 2023 from PSG on a free transfer, and his arrival in the MLS proved to be a massive boost for the football scene in the US. It has now emerged that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are considering an approach for the player. Saudi Arabia already housed Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently extended his stay with Al-Nassr and should the deal materialise, the two stalwarts could be seen pitted against each other after a gap of several years.

As per L'Equipe, Asian champions Al-Ahil are very interested in bringing Messi under their fold, and funds are unlikely to pose a problem. Inter Miami are believed to be working on a deal to renew Messi's stay, but the club has yet to reach an agreement with the former FC Barcelona forward. Inter Miami crashed out of the FIFA Club World Cup recently, but the Herons remain in contention for a place in the MLS playoffs.

Lionel Messi Reportedly Wants To Play In Competitive League

A host of players, with the likes of Ruben Neves, Joao Cancelo, followed in the footsteps of Ronaldo and joined the Saudi Pro League. Al-Ahli had previously tried to snatch his services when the player left PSG, but Inter Miami won the race that time. With an eye on the 2034 FIFA Club World Cup, host Saudi Arabia is ready to go to any extent to reunite Messi with Ronaldo.