FIFA Club World Cup Forces Real Madrid To Seek Rescheduled La Liga Opener Against Osasuna, Here's Why

Real Madrid will have a golden opportunity to end their season on a high when they face a jubilant Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup semifinal at MetLife Stadium. Madrid haven't managed a single trophy this season so far and adding a 6th FIFA Club World Cup title will only boost their momentum ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid Request La Liga To Reschedule Opening Fixture Against Osasuna

As per reports, Real Madrid have written a letter to La Liga requesting their opening fixture against Osasuna to be rescheduled. Los Blancos are slated to face Osasuna on August 19. In the letter sent to La Liga, Madrid confirmed that they already had a discussion with both Osasuna and the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and reached a consensus regarding a new date for the game-October 29.

Earlier, the Spanish Footballers’ Association also reportedly called for a rescheduling of the match, citing that the players would then have proper three weeks of preparation ahead of the new season. La Liga president Javier Tebas isn't willing to reschedule the match as per reports and it remains to be seen if he grants Madrid a relaxation.

Real Madrid Manager Xabi Alonso Has A Tough Task To Cut Out

Should Madrid be granted to play on the new date, it would be cramped between the much-anticipated El Clasico and the Valencia fixture. Madrid finished runners-up to FC Barcelona last season and will leave no stone unturned to return to their best next season. Los Blancos lost to FC Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final and also crashed out of the Champions League after suffering humiliating defeats to Arsenal over two legs. Carlo Ancelotti went on to join the Brazil National team and Xabi Alonso has been brought in to take care of the business.