Lionel Messi Asked to Pick Favourite World Cup Goal After Argentina Legend Breaks World Record; 'I am Tired'

World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi was at his sublime best as he broke the world record for the highest goals at the showpiece event. Against Austria, he scored and went past Miroslav Klose. The football icon now has the World Cup scoring record all to himself after another standout performance, one that began with frustration after missing a penalty kick and ended in pure elation with another victory.

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‘Enjoying this moment’

“Beyond anything I’m so happy for the win,” Messi said. “It was huge, tough and difficult. It would allow us to be relaxed to what’s ahead. All matches in this World Cup are very even, very intense. I’m enjoying this moment and craving to enjoy with my teammates.”

He was also asked to pick his favourite World Cup goal. To that question, Messi claimed he doesn't know and also admitted that he is too tired.

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The first goal against Austria came in the 38th minute and two days before his 39th birthday, and amid the concern of an ailing father back at home. It was the sixth consecutive World Cup game in which Messi has scored — joining France striker Just Fontaine and Brazil great Jairzinho as only players to do so.

That was about a half-hour after he missed a penalty kick with a chance to match the record.

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“There were moments when I was really angry about missing the penalty, but I was able to make up for it,” said Messi, who has won a record eight Ballon d’Or awards as the best player in Europe.